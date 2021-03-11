Is AJ Buckley leaving SEAL Team? Is Sonny in danger of dying?







Is AJ Buckley leaving SEAL Team, and is there any reason to worry about the long-term future of the Sonny Quinn character? Within this article, we’ll talk more about that and what the future could hold.

For now, let’s explain what led to us asking this question: Seeing Sonny go down in the midst of the mission. Having the call come out about him in this episode sent a massive chill down our spine, especially given everything that it took to get him out in the field in the first place. He’s an expecting father, as well, and that added so much more in the way of stakes to all of this. We’ve seen Sonny in near-death situations before, but the circumstances surrounding what we have here are different.

The good news is that, once we got to the other side of the commercial break, we learned that Sonny was at least alive and conscious. He wasn’t in the best shape, but it looked as though he’d be okay. Some of the other characters visited him in the hospital at the end of the episode, and it was there that Sonny told Davis about Hannah’s pregnancy. He made it clear to her that he hadn’t talked to Hannah all that much, but he wanted to be with Davis. We’ll see what the future holds for them; but we’ll keep rooting for “Savis” however we can.

While Sonny’s condition was at least one part of this story, it was far from the only part. This episode also revolved around Jason getting accustomed to the change in leadership structure — Ray had a new position of authority and it’s clear that he will have to get used to this.

Let’s close with this: Despite his injuries, it’s clear that Buckley isn’t going anywhere for the time being. We’ll freak out more the next time we see him in danger in the field.

