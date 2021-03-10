SEAL Team season 4 episode 10 return date: When is it back?







Curious to learn the SEAL Team season 4 episode 10 return date following what you see tonight? Consider this article your source for some early scoop on this matter!

As we often do with these articles, though, we have to kick things off with news that will surely make a few of you frown: There is no new episode airing next week. This is continuing a trend we’ve seen for most of the season, which is new episodes airing in small bunches. Blame the health crisis in part, and then also CBS doing whatever they can to stretch this season out until May. They want to have episodes at the ready for when they matter the most to their advertisers; it may not always be the most-fun thing to think about, but this industry is a business before anything else.

Now, let’s get to that return date. Per CBS’ official schedule, there will be a new episode airing in two weeks on Wednesday, March 10. There isn’t a whole lot known about it at present, but we’re sure info will be shared more over the next week or so. (A Grammy special is airing in the 9:00 p.m. timeslot next week after Tough as Nails.) According to The Futon Critic, the next episode will be titled “A Question of Honor.”

If you’ve been reading here for a little while now, you probably have a sense of already of what’s going to be coming up next in a general sense. SEAL Team is the sort of show that constantly gives you fantastic action sequences, but also real, gripping character drama. It never shies away from putting its heroes in danger, or showing some of the aftereffects that come with being a part of missions this dangerous.

Related – Be sure to get some more updates on SEAL Team right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 4 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to also stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







