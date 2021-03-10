NCIS season 18 episode 9: Is Fornell, Joe Spano leaving?







One week after Jack Sloane left the world of NCIS, is Tobias Fornell (played by Joe Spano) also saying goodbye to this world?

This story is not something that we expected after what happened with Maria Bello, but close to halfway into tonight’s “Winter Chill,” Fornell showed up and proclaimed that he was wanting to move to Costa Rica — which was precisely what Sloane wanted to do. Apparently, he found a little inspiration in the idea! He was also ready to retire and move forward into a more relaxing future after everything that he went through with his daughter Emily.

By and large, we understood what Fornell was thinking — but for Gibbs, this may have felt like another punch to the heart. He deeply cared about Sloane and now, she’s on the other side of the world. Fornell is one of his best friends and Spano has been a part of this show for years. He’s not someone who is easy to say goodbye to.

The moment that Fornell called Gibbs about Emily, though, we felt like the plan had changed already. Something happened to her. Unfortunately, this story ended up navigating in a dark direction, as we said goodbye to Emily in this episode. She died of an overdose after being transported to the hospital. It’s fair to say after this that Tobias is not leaving the show or leaving Washington; we just can’t imagine it. He needs his friends; they are the family that he has left at the moment. (Read more about Emily’s death here.)

