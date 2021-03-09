NCIS season 18 episode 10 spoilers: ‘Watchdog’ & new connections







Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 18 episode 10 hit the airwaves. That’s three episodes in three weeks! Isn’t that a lot to be excited about? We like to think so. It does seem like there’s a hiatus coming on the other side of this one, though, so be prepared for that in advance.

So what do we know about episode 10 as of this writing? Unfortunately, not all that much. The title here is “Watchdog,” and at the center of the hour is going to be a case that sends at least one of our heroes in a surprising direction. For more on that, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 18 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Watchdog” – NCIS uncovers a secret dogfighting ring, which leads to an unexpected move by one of the team members, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Is that team member in the synopsis going to be Torres? We wonder about it, just because the idea of him adopting a dog would’ve seemed so strange a number of weeks ago. Yet, it’s clear at the moment that he is rapidly changing, given the fact that he already took on Sloane’s goldfish. Maybe there’s a part of him ready to settle in a little more in his life — it could be Bishop’s influence, since we know that there are definitely some feelings there.

