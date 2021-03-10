NCIS season 18 episode 9: Did Fornell’s daughter Emily die?







We had a feeling that NCIS season 18 episode 9 was going to be emotional — yet, we never imagined that this is where it would be going.

Close to the end of the episode, Tobias Fornell lost his daughter Emily to an overdose. When he first called Gibbs about it, we wanted to hope for the best. The two of them had gone through so much already, and after Emily’s past struggles with addiction, it led to an investigation into the drug ring that really started it all. They managed to achieve justice but, in the end, it did not matter.

This was an especially somber end to a storyline that we previously had hope around, but it’s a reminder that in life, we don’t always get the ending we want. Gibbs and Fornell may have been able to save countless other lies with their work stopping the opioid ring, but they weren’t able to help Emily.

The end of this episode was poignant but also incredibly sad as Vance read out loud words on healing, death, and trying to recover after the loss of someone dear. There has been so much tragedy on the show as of late, in between Jimmy’s wife and the virus having an impact on this entire world. Kasie had a time where her mother was in a critical state, but she was able to recover. The message was about caring for those who you love while you have them, and recognize that death is hardly the end of their legacy. We’ll remember this ending for many months and years to come.

What did you think about what happened to Fornell’s daughter on NCIS tonight?

