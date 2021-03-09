The Resident season 4 episode 8 video: The unfortunate patient







Tonight on The Resident season 4 episode 8, you are going to see Conrad and Nic challenged — and right when Nic is back at work.

In the sneak peek below courtesy of TV Insider, you can get a reasonably good sense of what we are talking about here. The patient who stabbed Nic is back at the hospital, and as you would imagine that causes a lot of trauma to rise back to the forefront. How are she and Conrad going to deal with this? She tries to insist to her husband that she’s going to be fine, as she is not even located on the same floor as where he currently is. Conrad makes it clear that while he wants revenge on the guy, he’s not ultimately going to do anything. The plan is to treat him, and then promptly send him right back to prison. Hopefully, that ends up being the case and there is no collision course here.

Conrad does also get some assurances from Billie that she will help in order to ensure that Nic and the guy don’t cross paths — she and Nic are longtime friends! She wants to look after her, and we could see more of this dynamic play out across this episode. We’re also hoping that she and Conrad remain at least on reasonably good terms — we know that they’ve had some issues in the past, but they’ve worked in order to resolve them.

Given that tonight’s episode is poised to be the last one on Fox for at least a little while, you have to be at least reasonably confident that there are some big things coming. Let’s just hope that there is nothing too terrible that we’re left to linger on — we’ve seen a lot of sadness already.

