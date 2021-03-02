The Resident season 4 episode 8 spoilers: Nic confronts the past







It probably will not be a big surprise to a lot of you out there that The Resident season 4 episode 8 is going to be emotional. After all, this is what this show does! It finds a way to constantly reinvent itself, in addition to giving all of its characters fantastic material to work with.

After everything that Nic Nevil has gone through, it was of course our hope that she would be able to come back to Chastain and not have to deal with any sort of significant trauma. Unfortunately, she’s not going to be anywhere near that lucky. This episode, entitled “First Days, Last Days,” will be about her having to confront the very person who nearly killed both her and her unborn baby. Expect some powerful stuff from Emily VanCamp here from start to finish.

For a few more specific details, be sure to check out the full The Resident season 4 episode 8 synopsis below:

On Nic’s first day back at Chastain, the man who attacked her is admitted to the ER, causing her to confront her trauma head-on. Cain, now in recovery, is self-conscious of his physical state and sets his eye on taking down Mina. Meanwhile, new intern Leela (guest star Anuja Joshi), both struggles and shines throughout her first day, causing Devon and Conrad to wonder if something bigger is going on in the all-new “First Days, Last Days” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-408) (TV-14 L, V)

When we read about the story coming up for Cain, our reaction is a little bit different from what it was for Nic — why can’t he just be grateful to be alive? We were hoping that this whole near-death experience would allow him to get a greater sense of perspective; however, that has shown to not be the case.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Resident right now

What do you think is going to be happening on The Resident season 4 episode 8 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to also stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







