NCIS season 18 episode 9 sneak peek: What did Sloane leave Gibbs?







NCIS season 18 episode 9 is airing in just a matter of hours and clearly, the folks at CBS want us to be emotional in advance.

For some more evidence of that, check out the latest sneak peek below. We already saw in another sneak peek already that Jack Sloane left behind very odds and ends for McGee, Bishop, and Torres — yet, we’ve yet to see anything definite when it comes to Gibbs. This preview shows Tim highlighting the excellence of the electric stapler Sloane bequeathed to him, and he asks Gibbs rather bluntly if she left anything for him.

What does Gibbs have to say in response? Not much other than a big ol’ grin. Gibbs may be thinking about the romantic moment he had with Sloane before her farewell, or that there are some other mementos that he is holding onto privately. One thing we do think she left for him is the elephant painting, given that we’ve already seen it in a promo for what is coming up next. It could be enough of a positive memory to make Gibbs feel like Sloane will never be forgotten — we’re still holding out hope that the two could be together again someday, though there is no confirmation that this will happen.

We know that there is another case-of-the-week coming within tonight’s episode, but that’s almost expected with this show. For now, our excitement revolves a little bit more around the great unknown, and Gibbs’ feelings for Sloane represent that more than anything else.

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 9?

