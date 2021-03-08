NCIS season 18 episode 9 sneak peek: Sloane’s ‘goodbye’ to the team







As we prepare for tomorrow’s NCIS season 18 episode 9, it’s clear the show is not forgetting about Jack Sloane. To go along with that, they also are not avoiding one of the criticisms that came with her final episode: A lack of a goodbye to some of the show’s main characters. She got that kiss from Gibbs, but that was more or less it.

Luckily, the sneak peek below from tomorrow’s “Winter Chill” seems to serve as an additional goodbye — even if Maria Bello is not present for it in the flesh. Here, you see Sloane do her best to say goodbye to McGee, Bishop, and Torres via email, and by bequeathing to each of them something that she thinks will have some value.

For McGee and Bishop, their items make a whole lot of sense. She gives Tim an electric stapler that he used all the time on the job, while with Ellie she handed over a massager that she was fond of. Then, there’s Torres — Sloane seemed to find it funny to give him Carl the goldfish. It’s not something that Nick altogether wants, but clearly it’s something that she thinks he needs. This could give him, after all, an added sense of responsibility to care for someone other than himself.

As funny as a lot of this is, there is something sad about Bishop, in the end, noting that Sloane ended up giving Gibbs a broken heart. We think that her exit is going to be tough on him, given the connection they so obviously shared. Hopefully, the episode spends some time on this.

