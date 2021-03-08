NCIS season 18 episode 9 photo: Another look at Fornell’s return







As someone who’s always down to see more of Tobias Fornell on NCIS, we’re certainly excited to see him come back to the show this Tuesday. Yet, there is another question to wonder: Why? Why has the character come back at this particular point in time?

The image above is the first look that we’ve got of Joe Spano’s character in the upcoming “Winter Chill,” and it’s the first time we’ve seen him since the end of his arc earlier this season. At that point, we know that he and Gibbs had taken down the head of the drug ring — otherwise known as the person responsible for supplying Tobias’ daughter Emily.

We’ll admit that we’re worried about Fornell’s presence in this episode, given the fact that we’ve already seen footage of him and Gibbs at the hospital. We’re hoping that this isn’t tied to Emily having a relapse; it could be a situation where Fornell brings him a case, and maybe there is a reason why the two are having to visit such a place. Or, there could be something totally unrelated to a case going on here. Remember that Gibbs and Fornell are friends, or at least friends in the way that Gibbs has them. He may just be looking for a shoulder to lean on or someone to speak to about his problems.

As worried as we are, it’s just nice to have Spano back — he’s one of the best recurring players NCIS has, and it’s nice to have someone like him coming on so soon after Sloane’s exit.

