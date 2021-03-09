New Amsterdam season 3 episode 2 video: Will Dr. Kapoor survive?







Next week on New Amsterdam season 3 episode 2, things are going to get really emotional really fast — and we have more proof.

In the video below, you can see a little bit of what we’re talking about here. Dr. Kapoor’s life is on the line, and in order to save him, Max realized that he needed the best heart surgeon he could think of. With that in mind, he gave Dr. Floyd Reynolds a call. Jocko Sims is back! We never thought that he’d be leaving the show for all that long, and this does seem like a fitting way for him to come back from the West Coast. Reynolds loves this hospital, and to go along with that, he also loves all of the people who work there. If one of them is in danger, he’s going to do everything in his power to save them.

Ultimately, we do think that a big part of this episode will revolve around trying to save Dr. Kapoor, but also Floyd trying to figure out his own guilt. He didn’t know about the global health crisis when he decided to move, but things were terrible in New York while he was gone. He knows that he could have been there to help. Even if no one blames him, he could blame himself. We’re expecting a powerful performance from Sims throughout here, and also a chance to catch up on his relationship with Dr. Bloom.

While all of this is going on, we expect to see Max try to live to what he said near the end of the premiere — he wants to break the entire system down in order to build it back up. He recognizes that it’s not going to be easy and that’s okay — he’s ready for the challenge, just as he has braved every single one so far in the show.

