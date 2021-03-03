New Amsterdam season 3 episode 2 spoilers: Will Floyd Reynolds return?







Next week on New Amsterdam season 3 episode 2, the story will continue to develop and expand. It doesn’t seem like we’re going to jump forward too much from the premiere, but there will be some new stories and challenges around every corner.

To us, though, the big question is whether or not Floyd Reynolds will come back to the hospital to operate on Kapoor. Following the end of the premiere, it was clear that he would need the best heart surgeon imaginable to have a chance at moving forward. Luckily, Max just so happens to know one — but last we saw, he took a job on the other side of the country. We’ve long felt that Jocko Sims’ character would be back at some point, and maybe this is the way to make that happen. We can’t speak to what this means for his personal life if he comes back, but it should be an interesting situation to watch unfold.

If you want a few more details now as to where the story is going to go, we suggest that you check out the full New Amsterdam season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

03/09/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max is forced to face the heartbreaking consequences of one of his policies. Bloom comes to a startling realization about Iggy. TV-14

Before this episode wraps, we do hope we get a better sense of how Max handles what is going on with him. We saw in that closing scene with Helen his desperation to fundamentally change the entire system — he wants to break things down and start over! This is a noble thing for him to do; however, it’s also something that is going to have consequences. Not everything is going to be easy, and there will be those who challenge him. That feels inevitable at this point.

