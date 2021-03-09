The Good Doctor season 4 episode 12 return date: Shaun & Lea’s decision







There are a few things worth noting about The Good Doctor season 4 episode 12, and it starts with this: Waiting. You’ll be stuck for a while before the series comes back to ABC.

How long are we talking about here? Think in terms of Monday, March 22 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. That is the current return date, and the reason for the brief hiatus is simple: ABC is airing the finale for The Bachelor / After the Final Rose next week. That’s always a three-hour event, so of course you should prepare for a really long hiatus at any point we’re at the end of a season there.

When The Good Doctor does return on March 22, it will be with an installment that is hopefully very-much worthy of the wait. What do we know about it right now? For starters, it’s going to be a hugely important one for Shaun and Lea — maybe one of the most important ones ever.

For a few more details now, check out the full The Good Doctor season 4 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Teeny Blue Eyes” – When a renowned surgeon comes to St. Bonaventure for treatment, the team’s enthusiasm is quickly overshadowed by the doctor’s behavior. After studying his case, Dr. Shaun Murphy sees a pattern he recognizes. Meanwhile, Shaun and Lea are forced to make a life-changing decision that will alter the course of their relationship on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MARCH 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We know that there is a lot of stuff that will be coming in this episode that impacts the future and from our vantage point, that’s great. While The Good Doctor does have some procedural elements in the form of different cases every week, it’s important that it keeps evolving its characters. Otherwise, you’re watching the same thing every week without fail.

What do you want to see on The Good Doctor season 4 episode 12?

