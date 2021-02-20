The Good Doctor season 4: Freddie Highmore talks directing episode 10







The Good Doctor season 4 episode 10 is slated to air on ABC this Monday, and for Freddie Highmore this is an especially big one. After all, it’s an installment he directed himself!

In the new posts below via Twitter, Freddie himself describes the experience of working on this episode, the challenge of directing yourself, and also the gifts of his co-star Paige Spara. This episode (entitled “Decrypt”) is going to be a huge one for Lea, as she is forced to try and save the day after a hacker threatens to shut down the hospital. While the doctors and nurses at the St. Bonaventure can do their best to help patients without technology, it’s going to be difficult — this hospital was built to work with the equipment that it has, and this is also what these doctors were trained to use. It’s really a race against time before you start to lose people.

We know that for Freddie, directing is something that is important to him and he tries to take it on when he can — he’s a multitalented guy who likes to be involved and help his other cast and crew members. That’s why it’s no surprise that some of the Twitter posts on the show’s account are him praising other people rather than just talking about himself. We wouldn’t be surprised if he directs an episode every season for however long The Good Doctor goes — he’s also been involved as a writer before, and that could be something he does again, as well.

Ultimately, let’s just hope that Lea finds a way to be the hero here — we are excited for an episode that focuses primarily on her skills, and less on her being a love interest. That part of her may still be there, but this show is best when all characters have many sides.

"It’s always odd directing a scene and acting in it too. I’m really grateful to our wonderful DP Chris Faloona for all his help and support. Side note: I feel all directors end up making their hand into a camera in some fashion; I guess that’s my version!" -Freddie #TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/by08X7kBe6 — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) February 20, 2021

"Paige! She’s always brilliant and I always look forward to our scenes together. As a director, she’s such fun to watch as she mines so many different nuances and levels take-after-take. She can be “big” whilst also grounded." -Freddie #TheGoodDoctor pic.twitter.com/zfbPDZCTAd — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) February 20, 2021

