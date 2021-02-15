The Good Doctor season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Freddie Highmore directs







The Good Doctor season 4 episode 10 is going to be a special episode for a couple of different reasons. First, Freddie Highmore is directing! This is more or less an annual occasion for the actor, who likes to dabble in a bunch of behind-the-scenes stuff.

As for the story of this episode, it’s special in a different way: It is Lea who is now going to have an opportunity to save some lives. For most of the season, most of her stories have been tied to Shaun in some way. This is a chance for her to step into the limelight.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Good Doctor season 4 episode 10 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

“Decrypt” – When the hospital is hit with a cyberattack threatening to shut down life-saving machines, Lea rises to the challenge and looks to outsmart the hackers to prove herself. Meanwhile, the team treats an inspirational cancer survivor-turned-successful-philanthropist who harbors a dark secret on “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, FEB. 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

By the end of this episode, our hope is that we’ll have a chance to see how Lea handles this crisis, and also what the state of things are with her and Shaun. The case itself could be interesting just because of said philanthropist’s dark secret. Is he tied somehow to why the hackers are going at the hospital? It’s at least something to think about. The other possibility is that this secret makes this person a little less inspirational — do they hold that information in? They may have to, but this story could introduce all sorts of moral complications.

Of course, we also think there are a few things going on here that aren’t teased in the synopsis. That’s just the Good Doctor way, right?

What do you want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 4 episode 10?

