Will Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 be preempted by President Biden speech?







We know that Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 fans have been waiting forever for these shows to return, and the plan was for them to come back this Thursday! Yet, has that plan changed due to a Presidential Address?

Today, it was announced that President Biden will deliver some of his first remarks in primetime since his inauguration, and the plan is for them to air on Thursday night. It is often tradition for networks to preempt their shows in order to air these speeches, so this does put ABC in somewhat of an awkward position.

Here is some of what we know for the time being. According to a report from TVLine, ABC is planning at the moment to stick with their plan of airing Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy, and A Million Little Things, though they could cut in here and there and return to their programming once they are done. All of this is subject to change over time, so be aware of that over the next few days.

ABC certainly has an incentive to try and balance everything as best they can. Presidential speeches are significant, but they also understand the ratings value of airing all of their shows. They are also in a tricky position in that they have already delayed the Thursday-night lineup once — originally, these shows were meant to return on March 4, and that was later pushed back until March 11.

