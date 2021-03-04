Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Prepare for next two episodes







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ll have an answer for you on that subject — but then also look ahead. There are a number of different episodes coming throughout the month of March!

Unfortunately, those episodes are not airing tonight. You may remember that originally, March 4 was going to be the return date for all of the network’s Thursday-night lineup. Unfortunately, that has since changed and these shows are now coming back on March 11. Why? It may be due to production delays, but it’s hard to make a full determination on the subject. The one thing we can say with confidence is that when these shows return, you can expect new episodes almost every week through the end of the season.

So what is coming up this month? We know that the first episode back will be a crossover between this show and Station 19 (see the promo at the bottom of this article), while the second episode will stand out more on its own two feet. You can get more insight on both of these installments below, thanks to newly-released info from ABC.

Season 17 episode 7, “Helplessly Hoping” – “Grey’s Anatomy” picks up where the previous episode of “Station 19” left off as both teams tend to a tense situation with so much at stake. Meanwhile, Jo convinces Hayes to bend the rules on a case, and Maggie and Winston reconnect on the return of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MARCH 11 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, S) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Season 17 episode 8, “It’s All Too Much” – As traumas and pressure mount, Grey Sloan doctors try to find a path forward, and Richard questions his faith. Meanwhile, Maggie gives Winston hospital privileges and they work together to treat an uneasy patient. Jo, Link and Jackson play an unconventional drinking game on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MARCH 18 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

