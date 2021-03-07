The Bachelor spoilers: Matt James’ overnight dates with Michelle, Bri







Tomorrow night on The Bachelor, you are going to have a chance to see some overnight dates! This is one of the most challenging parts of the season, and for a number of different reasons.

For the remaining women, we feel like one of the big struggles right now is one of insecurity. We are at a point in the season now where there are real feelings and with that, a serious threat of heartbreak. It’s going to be hard for anyone to be sent out at this point!

For Matt, meanwhile, he has to figure out who he wants to be with, and also if he’s ready for an engagement. The sneak peeks below focus heavily on his overnight dates with Michelle Young and Bri Springs, who both clearly want to be with him in the future. From the outside looking in, though, it feels clear that he is a little more into Michelle than he is Bri. Maybe on some level, Bri is even aware of this given some of the questions that she’s asking in this preview. She wants to ensure that he is really considering an engagement — some of this may be tied to how he reacted to her love confession during hometowns.

The unfortunate truth at the moment is simply this: It really feels like Rachael is going to be the final rose at the end of this. It’s hard to see another direction as to where this goes.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Bachelor and the overnight dates tomorrow night?

