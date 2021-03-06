The Bachelor spoilers: What happens when Matt James’ father arrives?







Monday night’s new episode of The Bachelor is going to be an emotional one for a number of different reasons — Matt James has a big decision to make! Yet, he may also be forced to confront some big things from his past.

In the promo below, you can see a tense conversation unfold between Matt and his father, and it’s clear the two are hashing out some issues that took place years ago. At first glance, we would guess that this is a story for the finale, given that typically, the lead’s parents don’t show up until right before the final rose ceremony. Yet, the synopsis below indicates that it could be coming a little bit earlier…

“2509” – It’s time for fantasy suites! Matt and his three remaining women each enjoy romantic and perfectly tailored one-on-one dates, all of which lead to the big question: Are they ready to spend the night together? But before he can truly consider moving forward in a relationship, Matt must first address the one that has previously held him back. Will an honest conversation be enough to guide him on his quest to find love? Find out on “The Bachelor,” airing MONDAY, MARCH 8 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We’re honestly not sure this conversation will help Matt at all — instead, it could just put him in a tough place. We don’t know if Matt knew that this conversation would be coming in advance, and dealing with issues of the past is really hard while you’re trying to be happy and hopeful for the future. This is a delicate balancing act, and something that we imagine he will struggle with throughout the episode.

No matter what happens, this episode is going to set the stage for the finale — which we know is going to be extremely topical given current events. (Read more about what Chris Harrison had to say in his GMA interview here.)

A peek at the final two episodes of this season of The Bachelor 🌹 pic.twitter.com/P5Bgb6AJbT — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 2, 2021

