The Bachelor: Chris Harrison wants to return as host; will he?







For the first time since his controversial interview with Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison spoke out on Good Morning America. Did he do anything to repair some of the damage that he caused glossing over Rachael Kirkconnell’s racist past?

When you think about some of his words in this interview, Chris said many of the right things — he discussed some of the growth that he is trying to do, and also apologized again for how he handled the Rachel interview.

Have you watched our most-recent review on The Bachelor yet? If not, we suggest that you watch the latest below! Once you do that, remember to then also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube! After you do that, stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

Yet, after the interview concluded Michael Strahan expressed doubts, noting that he got nothing more than a “surface response.” It’s hard to really argue with that idea. Chris’ words were what you would have expected from a man in his position, but it also felt very carefully planned out and plotted. As Strahan noted, it sounded like a man who wanted to keep his job — and Harrison noted that he has no interest in stepping aside for good. He won’t be a part of the upcoming After the Final Rose special, as that will be hosted instead by Fox Sports host Emmanuel Acho.

When it comes to Harrison’s future on the franchise and in TV, actions are going to speak louder than words. He likely knows that, and it’s up to him not just better himself, but also others. There are problems with The Bachelor that stem beyond him, and that includes the vetting process for contestants and also the about of air time that minority contestants often receive.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to the next Bachelor

What do you think about Chris Harrison’s comments today?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

EXCLUSIVE: “It was a mistake.” #TheBachelor host Chris Harrison apologizes for defending frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist social media posts, telling @michaelstrahan he is an “imperfect man” who is “committed to progress.” https://t.co/OfPBBzGd9s pic.twitter.com/0EgbKV99DV — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 4, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







