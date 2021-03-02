The Bachelor spoilers: Matt James, Bri, Michelle, Rachael, & Overnights







Next week, The Bachelor will shift away from The Women Tell All and go back, fittingly, to Matt James and his final three.

So who will end up making it to the finale? That is what the Overnight Dates are going to decide. Call this part of the competition whatever you’d like (Overnights, the Fantasy Suites), but the implication is still the same. This is the part of the season where things get even more serious and the lead has to figure out who he wants to meet his family.

So is there a favorite at the moment? Absolutely there is: Rachael Kirkconnell. She’s been the subject of a lot of headlines as of late for her behavior in the past, but on the show, neither Matt nor producers were seemingly privy to any of that. It’s clear that the two have a lot of chemistry and he enjoys being around her. We’ll say once again that Michelle Young is our personal favorite — she just has that natural relatability and feels like a shockingly normal person. That’s not something you get in this franchise all that often!

Bri, ultimately, feels like she’s the person in the most danger of going out next. Her hometown date didn’t really have the same spark, and we’re slightly concerned that the two of them just aren’t the same page. The show did hype that there are some unexpected surprises coming, though, so maybe there are a few twists and turns coming that will keep us on edge.

