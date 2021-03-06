MacGyver season 5 episode 10: Is Leanna dead? Bozer’s pain







Tonight on MacGyver season 5 episode 10, there was some more bad news handed down — and this time around, it revolved around Leanna.

It had been a while since we saw Reign Edwards’ character on the show. Bozer loved her, and we saw that he would do almost anything for her. Yet, Murdoc dropped the emotional bomb on him tonight to rattle him right in the middle of a mission. It worked, and it allowed Justin Hires to deliver some of his best work he’s ever presented on the show. You could see and feel all of his pain in his discussion with Russ. The hardest part of this may very well be that Bozer doesn’t even know how she died.

Despite all of his frustrations with Russ for not telling him the truth, though, Bozer realized that he needed to get it together. They still had a job to do, and he needed to figure out a way to actually do it. When Murdoc is running loose and everyone’s lives are on the line, you do have to act somewhat in the moment.

Rest assured, though, that we more than expect this story to be paid off down the line. It’s largely a question of when that will be. The death of Leanna does set up a story where, down the road, Bozer can explore this and Hires can get some more heavy material. That’s certainly what we hope to see — if the show is going to do away with a character this notable, there better be some emotional payoff.

For the record, if you are interested in seeing Edwards somewhere else, be sure to check her out on FX’s Snowfall, a rather fantastic show in its own right that we cover at the site.

