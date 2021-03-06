MacGyver season 5 episode 11 spoilers: Are Mac and Riley in danger?







As we move into MacGyver season 5 episode 11 on CBS next week, there are going to be brand-new threats facing Mac and Riley — they may not have anything to do with Murdoc, but they’re very-much dangerous nonetheless.

To get a few more specifics now, we suggest that you check out the full MacGyver season 5 episode 11 synopsis below:

“C8H7CIO + Nano-Trackers + Resistance + Maldives + Mind Games” – Mac and Riley head overseas together to prevent a governmental collapse and inadvertently inhale new deadly microscopic technology, on MACGYVER, Friday, March 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So what makes this episode exciting? To us, it’s the opportunity to see Mac and Riley really away from the rest of the team. The show has already done a good job of showing that there is something between the two of them — we know that Riley in particular has feelings, but she hasn’t wanted to come in between anything that is going on with him and Desi. She did admit to some of them tonight, though, so what does that mean?

Of course, the specific threat they are facing feels like something straight out of the novel Prey. The idea that something could tear you apart from the inside is pretty terrifying and while Mac may be pretty good at coming up with a fix for almost everything, we’re not altogether sure that he’s going to have one for this. We could be facing a race against time in order for these two to emerge from this still in one piece, and we also imagine that they’re going to need some help from their Phoenix Foundation friends in order to better figure this out.

This may be the last episode of the show before the annual March Madness hiatus begins, so we’ll be hoping that it brings not only a lot of action, but some pretty big revelations as well.

