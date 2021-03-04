NCIS season 18: See Maria Bello’s last message as Jack Sloane







As many of you NCIS fans know already at this point, Tuesday’s “True Believer” was the last episode for Maria Bello as Jack Sloane. While a return is still very-much possible, we have to move forward with the assumption that she won’t be back.

Are we going to miss this character? Absolutely, and we have a feeling that, on some level, Maria will as well.

In a new post on Instagram (see below), the actress shared one final message as her character, raising the question as to whether or not Sloane and Gibbs were something more than colleagues. No one will ever truly know, and that is a part of what made them special. We’ve speculated for a long time that something happened at Christmas years ago, and that the two have had an unspoken romantic connection. It didn’t feel like the kiss at the end of “True Believer” was the only time they’d done that. If it was, then it was at least clear that they harbored feelings for each other but didn’t act on them due to the job. There was always at least something there between the two.

Now that Sloane is gone, the struggle for Gibbs now becomes figuring out how to move forward. He has lost people numerous times in his life, but he’s also older now and in a different place. So much of his life is his job, but what does he want beyond that? We still wonder; you can at least see him reminiscing about the famous elephant photo in the promo for next week’s installment here.

Do you think we will ever see Maria Bello again on NCIS as Sloane?

