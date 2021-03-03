NCIS season 18 episode 9 promo: Why are Gibbs, Fornell at the hospital?







NCIS season 18 episode 9 is slated to come on CBS next week, and it’s clear that the writers are not done toying with our emotions yet. “Winter Chill” will have a notable case, but it’s also going to assess the aftermath of several stories from this season.

Obviously, this episode is going to spotlight how Gibbs is doing following the departure of Sloane. There’s a sadness that is there — he’s looking at the elephant picture and the suddenness of her decision to stay in Afghanistan. He cared about her in a profoundly deep way, even if he didn’t always show just how deep that was. We of course wonder if an exit like this will make Gibbs think more about his own future, even if there is still a job he has to do.

Did you see our review for last night’s NCIS episode yet? Then be sure to check out what we had to say at the bottom of this article! Once you’re done watching, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we have reviews after every single episode of this show and you won’t want to miss them.

Then, there is everything with Gibbs and Fornell. The two are seen at the hospital in the promo, which makes us immediately worried for Emily after everything that she went through starting in the season 16 finale. We would have assumed that things were wrapped up after the events of “Head of the Snake,” but clearly, that is not the case yet. We’ll continue to hold out hope that there is a happy ending here, mostly because Fornell has gone through so much sadness already. Also, Gibbs knows what it’s like to lose a daughter; he would never want Joe Spano’s character to ever feel anything close to that level of pain.

Related – Do you want more updates on what to expect in this episode?

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 9?

Be sure to let us know some of your thoughts on the subject below! After you do that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







