NCIS season 18 episode 9 spoilers: The first episode without Maria Bello







NCIS season 18 episode 9 is airing next week on CBS, and we’ll admit that everything feels a little bittersweet. It’s great to have another new episode so soon, but we’re still in a mode where we are trying to process Maria Bello’s exit. Even though we knew it was coming, Sloane’s become a big part of the team! It’s going to be strange not having her there anymore, and it also makes us wonder what there will be to talk about with Gibbs moving forward.

Yet, the show must go on, and it will be doing so with an episode entitled “Winter Chill.”

Interested in our full take on tonight's big episode? Then watch our new NCIS review below!

Want a few more details about this said episode? Then go ahead and view the full NCIS season 18 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Winter Chill” – NCIS dives into the competitive world of food trucks after finding a man frozen to death in the back of one, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The first thing that we have to say about this is rather simple: Format-wise, it feels like we’re diving back into what is this show’s bread and butter. There doesn’t seem to be anything of long-term importance in “Winter Chill,” unless there’s something happening that this synopsis doesn’t want to point to. Maybe it’s the right move to dive into an all-familiar mystery after losing Sloane, but there are still some other things we want the show to explore! Take, for example, what’s going on with Bishop and Torres, and how Jimmy is coping with the loss of his wife Breena.

