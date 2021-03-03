Superman & Lois episode 3 spoilers: The family history







When you are Superman, you have the ability of turning some of the most mundane things into something extraordinary. This could be at least one of the intriguing things about Superman & Lois episode 3, an episode that carries with it the funny title of “The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower.” Who doesn’t love a good pop-culture reference here and there?

What makes this episode fun is that in some ways, Jordan and Jonathan get to be in the role of us, hearing more about Krypton and its history from Clark. Sure, we’ve heard quite a bit about it through some other facets and avenues of Superman lore, but never directly from Tyler Hoechlin’s version of the character. There’s something so refreshing about the way this show presents the character — maybe it has something to do with the idea of legacy, or that this Superman has already been at it for such a long time. This is a show about heroism, but also reminding us that this can come in many forms.

Below, we’ve got the full Superman & Lois episode 3 synopsis with some more insight as to what you can expect:

GREGORY SMITH (“EVERWOOD”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) shares some of his Kryptonian history with Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) during a family breakfast. Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) dig deeper to uncover the truth about Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks and Dylan Walsh also star. (#103). The episode was written by Brent Fletcher and directed by Gregory Smith. Original airdate 3/9/2021. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.

If you did not hear the news already, Superman & Lois has been renewed for another season! That means that we’re going to have a chance to see all sorts of other exciting stuff beyond this year, and you can watch the remainder of the show with confidence.

