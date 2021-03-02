Superman & Lois renewed for season 2 by The CW after just one episode!







Clearly, it didn’t take all that long for The CW to realize that they want Superman & Lois on the air for a long time. Following just one episode and some strong multiplatform ratings, the network has decided to give the Man of Steel and Lois Lane a second season.

In a statement released today on the subject, here is some of what network CEO Mark Pedowitz had to say:

“The phenomenal multi-platform debut of Superman & Lois, which delivered for us in a big way on both a linear and streaming basis, is a testament to the creativity, hard work and dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera, especially in this challenging environment … We are thrilled to now have two brand-new bonafide hits in Superman & Lois and Walker, both of which have been renewed for next season along with 11 other of our shows, further positioning us for continued strength and stability for next season.”

Personally, we didn’t have a lot of doubt going into Superman & Lois that it would be back for another season. After all, we are talking here about one of the biggest superhero properties on the planet! The more important thing for us with this show is that the reception was fantastic — it feels like a Superman story with something more to say, and it didn’t just come across like every other adaptation of this material has. It makes us think that there can be a larger audience that builds with this show over time, which isn’t something that The CW gets all that often.

The second episode of Superman & Lois airs tonight as a part of a lineup that also includes the premiere of The Flash. If you want some more news all about that, be sure to follow the link here.

