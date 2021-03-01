The Flash season 7 premiere sneak peek: Barry Allen’s desperation







Are you ready for The Flash season 7 premiere to arrive on The CW tomorrow night? It’s been a long time coming, but we’re at a point now where we can dive head-first into some of the action once more.

As we enter this said premiere, it’s clear already that Barry Allen is in a really desperate spot. As the sneak peek below (via IGN) reveals, he’s in a place where there are not exactly a ton of allies at his disposal. Both Caitlin and Cisco are each gone, Iris is stuck in the Mirror-verse, and both Ralph and Sue are MIA after Sue was accused of murder. (We know that Ralph isn’t returning anytime soon, and if he ever does, there will be a new actor playing him.)

If there are any constants that Barry still has, they come in the form of Joe and Cecile, and the two of them at least promise to continue to be there for him in any way possible. He at least has the two of them to rely on, and hopefully, they can all pool their resources to try and stop Eva before she gets any more dangerous. The next few episodes are going to be all about her plans — we’ll see a conclusion of her arc before long and from there, we will see the series move in some other directions. There is a sense of the great unknown that comes from that and with a show like this, that’s exciting!

At this point, The Flash is the longest-tenured show in the Arrowverse — it’s going to need to lead the way and set in a lot of ways the standard. We do think that season 6 was a nice step forward over season 5 so hopefully, we will continue to move in this direction.

