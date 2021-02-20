The Flash season 7 episode 5 spoilers: ‘The Speed of Thought’







When we move into The Flash season 7 episode 5 airing on The CW come March 9, we’re going to learn that even after all of this time, Barry Allen still has some new things he can learn as a speedster. That’s not bad for a guy who has been slowly losing his speed as of late, no?

On this episode, entitled “The Speed of Thought,” you are going to see Grant Gustin learn (natch) the power of speed thinking. What in the world will this look like on the show? We gotta think that is one of the big creative challenges here for the writers — to go along with how they continually work with some of the other powers on the show. Making things plausible, even in a world like this, is not always an easy task.

So what is Barry going to use this power for? The new The Flash season 7 episode 5 synopsis offers at least some insight on that very thing:

BARRY GAINS A NEW SKILL – When Barry (Grant Gustin) suddenly gains the power of speed thinking, he attempts to use his new gift to save Iris (Candice Patton). While Barry is thrilled with his new power, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) is hesitant to trust it. Meanwhile, Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) must face a shattering truth. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#702). Original airdate 3/9/2021.

If we were in the world of The Flash, we’d be JUST like Cisco in this instance. One of those things that we’ve learned over time is that every time Barry learns something new or tries something different, there are almost always consequences the team must contend with. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that they are ready for whatever comes next here.

