The Bachelor: Chris Harrison to appear on Good Morning America

According to a report from Extra (ironically the same venue that hosted the Rachel interview), Harrison will be featured on Good Morning America in an interview with Michael Strahan at some point this week. We would imagine that the central topic will be him glossing over the racist past actions of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, plus the two written apologies that came out since that time. This interview will be a chance to hear Chris speak on-camera about the things that he has said, plus also give us a sense of what the path forward for this franchise really is.

Is Harrison going to be back for the next season of The Bachelorette? That is something that is still not entirely clear. The producers have brought in Emmanuel Acho for the After the Final Rose special, and you do have to wonder what he could be doing with the franchise beyond that.

The big question that Chris needs to answer is not just what he is going to do to change, but how he is going to be proactive and try to help change the rest of the franchise. There are problems with The Bachelor that exist well beyond the show’s host, whether it be the proper vetting of offensive contestants or the editing that often minimizes BIPOC cast members. If he is back with the franchise, he needs to do so as an ally, and not just someone who has issued apologies for his own behavior.

