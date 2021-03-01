Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Season 3 episode 11 details







Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? If you are interested in getting a little bit more news on the show now, we’ve got that for you within!

Let’s kick things off here with this, though — a generous dose of bad news. There is no new installment of the show on the air, and you will be stuck waiting until Monday, March 8 for an episode entitled “Welcome to the Dad Band.” The idea of this episode is hilarious, mostly because of the idea of a dad band itself. This is clearly a group of people who have no real aspirations of trying to make it big in the music industry — they’re just try to have fun. What happens when the rhythm of the group goes a little bit awry?

Below, the full The Neighborhood season 3 episode 11 synopsis has some more insight on where the story is going:

“Welcome to the Dad Band” – When Dave’s amateur band loses its lead singer just before a gig, Tina offers to fill in, however her high standards are out of tune with the rest of the group. Also, Marty quickly regrets letting his needy boss, Jerry (guest star Samm Levine), crash at his new place, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, March 8 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

There doesn’t really need to be that much more that is said about this episode in terms of context — it just feels funny, and sometimes that very feeling matters more than anything. It’s just going to be about what happens when Tina finds herself in a fish-out-of-water situation. A good chunk of The Neighborhood as a series revolves around that very thing as it is, so that is just amplifying that and putting a different spin on the idea.

Remember that The Neighborhood has already been renewed for another season, so during this hiatus, at least you have nothing to be worried about in terms of the future.

Related – Check out some other insight now on the next The Neighborhood episode

What do you want to see when it comes to The Neighborhood season 3 episode 11?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you check that out, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







