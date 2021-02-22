The Neighborhood season 3 episode 11 return date: The ‘Dad Band’?







Curious to know The Neighborhood season 3 episode 11 return date at CBS, once we get to the other side of tonight? That makes sense! Trust us when we say that the scheduling pattern for this show has been more than a little confusing. We had a new episode tonight, but this is coming after a week off … and there’s another week off coming in seven days.

At least we can go ahead and tell you this: The next new episode has a return date in Monday, March 8. Not only that, but we have a title for it in “Welcome to the Dad Band.” While the title alone makes us more than a little intrigued for what lies ahead, there aren’t too many other details available for it yet like a synopsis or a promo. We’re expecting some family hijinks and plenty of humor, but that is more or less it.

What we can at least tell you, in the event that you did not know, is that there is a season 4 for The Neighborhood coming this fall! It’s nice to be able to get into the rest of the season knowing full well that there is something more coming down the line. It takes a little bit of the pressure off, and we can enjoy the show more for what is directly in front of us.

As so many of you out there likely know, one of the biggest strengths for The Neighborhood as a series is the overall sort of escapism it provides. It’s one of those shows that allows you to be able to just enjoy what’s directly in front of you and take your mind off the world. Even when it does focus on serious topics, it does so in a relatable, family-forward way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Neighborhood right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Neighborhood season 3 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







