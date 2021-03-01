Big Brother Canada 9: Will model, realtor Austin Dookwah do well?







Is Austin Dookwah going to be a major contender entering Big Brother Canada 9? Within this article we have a few different things to discuss.

Let’s start with the base facts: Austin is a 23-year old model and realtor who has lived in Newmarket, Ontario for the majority of her life. She comes from a diverse background, as her father is Guyanese and her mother is Egyptian and German. Her heritage in itself represents a lot of what Big Brother Canada 9 is all about, and that is recognizing and celebrating its wide array of cultures.

Now, let’s talk a little bit about her as a player. She seems very confident in her ability to dominate mental competitions, and that could be tied to her go-getter status. She graduated university when she was 20 years old and clearly, she’s highly intelligent and able to push herself in given situations. That’s a good thing for a game like this. She’s fine with being flirtatious, but notes that she hasn’t had all that much in the way of long-term relationships.

Where we think Austin will do well is making bonds with some people. She’s going to be a part of an alliance — that much feels pretty clear. We can also see her winning one of the early Head of Household reigns. Her bio notes that she is a superfan, so hopefully she understands what she needs to do in order to win this show: Play hard, and play hard almost right away. Our concern is that like a lot of other players as of late, she’s going to be willing to lay low early and try to just make it to jury. This is why people like Cody on Big Brother All-Stars did so well — he wasn’t afraid to seize control early on, and there weren’t a whole lot of other people willing to challenge him.

Pre-game assessment – Austin’s ceiling right now seems to be final two. She loves the game, but we haven’t seen enough killer instinct out of her as of yet. Of course, that’s the fun thing about this game: It’s hard to see someone’s true personality before the show!

Do you think Austin Dookwah has a chance of dominating on Big Brother Canada 9?

Do you think Austin Dookwah has a chance of dominating on Big Brother Canada 9?

