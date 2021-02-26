Big Brother Canada 9: Kyle Moore brought in as replacement houseguest







Tonight Big Brother Canada 9 made it clear that they were wasting no time replacing Ethan in their cast for the upcoming season. With that in mind, why not introduce you to the new houseguest in Kyle Moore?

Shortly after the news broke of Ethan being booted, the Global series introduced Kyle on their official website. There is not too much known about him yet, save that he is a 26-year old hockey coach from Red Deer, Alberta. As is often the case with alternate/replacement houseguests, there is not some huge flurry of information out there about him just yet. Kyle hopefully will get the same treatment as any other player in the game moving forward, and we’re interested to learn a little bit more about him!

For those wondering as to how Big Brother Canada was able to find a replacement so quickly, the easiest-to-understand answer is that they always had Kyle at the ready. Most reality shows cast alternates heading into a new season, and that is especially the case in a health crisis like this one. Often certain challenges are set with a certain number of players in mind, and it makes sense to hold onto extra people in case something happens last-minute. We continue to applaud production for booting Ethan after serious allegations from his past surfaced online; they are thinking clearly with the health of their season online, and likely want to avoid controversies that have become associated with the franchise globally over the years.

Remember that if you love Big Brother Canada, you’re not going to want to miss our video coverage this season! Prepare yourself in advance by subscribing to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we’ll have live-feed updates and all sorts of other good stuff all season long.

Remember that the new season of Big Brother Canada will be premiering on Global this coming Wednesday; you can view most of the cast over here!

What do you think about Kyle Moore as a Big Brother Canada 9 houseguest?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you do that, remember to also keep coming back — there are some more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







