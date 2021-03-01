Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo still unsure on season 18 renewal







We’re at the start of March, and at this point, you’d like to imagine we’d learn a little something more on the future of Grey’s Anatomy.

However, even at this point the future is not clear. In a new interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Ellen herself noted that she didn’t know whether or not there would be a season 18. Instead, she commented that if this is the end, she wants to ensure that the series concludes in the best way possible. She knows what this show and Meredith Grey mean to a lot of people out there. In other words, she wants to make sure that the series sticks the final landing. That’s obviously not the easiest thing in the world to do, mostly because there are so many open threads right now and there honestly isn’t that much time before the final episodes will be filmed.

If we were to personally have a preference here, it would be that Grey’s Anatomy returns for a season 18 — and if that’s the end, announce it far in advance. This is the sort of show that deserves a long goodbye and a series of stories that builds towards an explicit farewell. We would understand if you were to argue that this season already is that, given all of the scenes with Meredith at the beach with actors from the past. We just want a little more, where Meredith survives and gets a chance to spend more time with all of the surviving characters at the hospital.

Do we recognize that is selfish? Absolutely, and that’s why in the end, it’s all going to come down to what the writers and Pompeo want to do.

