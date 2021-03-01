The Bachelor: The Women Tell All video: Abigail Heringer speaks out







The Bachelor: The Women Tell All is going to be airing on ABC tonight, and we’re sure that there will be a LOT of drama. With that being said, there will also be a handful of opportunities to hear positive stories from some of the people who were a part of Matt James’ season.

For a fantastic example of that, look in the direction of Abigail Heringer. She received the first impression rose early on in the season, and for a long time it felt like she was going to be a serious contender to be there at the end. We don’t know what happened along the way — she never got a one-on-one date, and then was explicitly told that she didn’t make hometowns because other relationships progressed more. Gee, wonder why that was?

The video below is not about hurt feelings or frustration, though — instead, it’s about the support Abigail has received from the Deaf community and Bachelor Nation in coming on the show. She’s always wondered just where she belonged, as she doesn’t use sign language to communicate and instead utilizes a cochlear implant. She’s found her place, and we know that she is extremely popular with a lot of viewers all over the world.

So is it possible that Abigail could end up becoming the next Bachelorette? While there was at one point a lot of buzz that Katie Thurston was landing the role, that has not been 100% confirmed as of yet. Hopefully, we will learn of their identity either around the After the Final Rose special or at some point before that.

What do you want to see from The Bachelor: The Women Tell All tonight on ABC?

You are an inspiration to so many, Abigail ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ICVxQfs8Og — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 1, 2021

