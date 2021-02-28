The Bachelor: After the Final Rose spoilers: Emmanuel Acho to host







After weeks of uncertainty, The Bachelor has a new host for their After the Final Rose special.

In a new post on Twitter (see below), former NFL star-turned Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho has confirmed that he will be hosting the upcoming post-finale special, which will feature Matt James along with (potentially) select women from his season. Acho has extensive on-camera experience, and also has a popular YouTube series in “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.” He was also the pick to host from former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay, who was hosting an Extra interview with Chris Harrison when he ignited an internet firestorm with his comments.

If you have not seen our most-recent The Bachelor episode review, be sure to watch that below! Once you check that out, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we post new discussions every week and you don’t want to miss them.

As of this writing, it is still unclear what the long-term future of Harrison as the host for this franchise is going to be. The Bachelorette will presumably start filming over the next couple of months, but no one has confirmed that he will return to the role. Many have suggested that he be replaced, but we’ll see where the next few months go. Harrison has apologized twice for skirting over the past offensive actions of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, but has yet to appear in video form since the interview with Lindsay. (Kirkconnell, meanwhile, addressed her own racist past in a new Instagram video recently, vowing to educate both herself and others.)

The Bachelor: After the Final Rose will be airing on ABC within a few weeks — Monday night’s new episode is the pre-taped The Women Tell All special, which is a longstanding tradition.

What do you think about Emmanuel Acho hosting The Bachelor: After the Final Rose?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you check that out, be sure to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Bachelor nation, please welcome me with open arms! I promise to do y’all proud! ❤️🌹 pic.twitter.com/ZsbkCEiRzl — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 28, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







