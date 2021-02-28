Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? New cast questions







Is Power Book II: Ghost new tonight on Starz? For anyone out there pondering over this question, allow us to do our part to help!

Alas, we can’t say that we are presenting news that will make everyone out there smile: The hiatus for the show continues. There is no new episode tonight, and there will not be for a good while.

With that being said, there has been some interesting news out there for the past few days in the Power universe. As recently reported, Naturi Naughton has signed up for a new ABC pilot, one that could cement further that her days are numbered playing Tasha. If that show goes to series, it means that she won’t be a huge part of the immediate future of Book II. Yet, it does not mean that the character is gone for good. Tasha is still alive, so it would be silly for us to assume that we would never see her again. We’re just going to need to be patient.

Season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost is already in production, and we’re assuming already that we won’t be seeing Tasha for a while. The most we can imagine is a scene or two showing her starting her new life elsewhere. She’s in witness protection and, if she were to reunite with Tariq immediately, it would invalidate the whole twist. We imagine that Michael Rainey Jr.’s character will be off working with Monet and her family, trying to build up his empire further and allowing him to secure his own future and legacy. Whether that will be good or bad for him remains to be seen.

Hopefully, we will have a chance to see the second season either later this year or in early 2022. The ball could end up being in Starz’s court…

What do you want to see on Power Book II: Ghost for Tasha coming up?

Do you think we’ll see her again? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once that happens, stick around — there are other updates coming you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

