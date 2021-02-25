Power Book II: Ghost: Is Naturi Naughton leaving for new ABC show?







Judging from the end of Power Book II: Ghost season 1, it was pretty clear already that Naturi Naughton would be gone for a while. Now, that’s confirmed probably more than ever before.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Naughton has been cast in the upcoming ABC pilot Queens, which is about four women in their forties looking to recapture the fame that they once had as a 1990’s girl group. It’s a show that could clearly tie in to some of Naturi’s musical roots, and allow her to do something very different after years of playing Tasha on both the flagship Power and then also Book II.

So what does this mean for her long-term future? More than likely, this is a sign that Naughton would not be a major part of Power Book II season 2, but the door is still open for her to return eventually. It’s our personal belief that Tasha does need to be gone for a while, given that the character was forced into witness protection by Tariq at the end of the season. In his mind, it was the only way to protect her from Tommy, who was out to kill her as revenge for what she decided to do in the trial. If Tariq were to find his mother or vice-versa right away, it would completely dilute the impact of the finale.

Power Book II: Ghost is currently filming its second season; for now, our hope is that it will either start airing either late this year or at some point in early 2022. You can view some of our latest coverage over here.

Do you think that Naturi Naughton will be gone from Power Book II: Ghost for an extremely long period of time?

