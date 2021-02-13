Power Book II: Ghost season 2 filming: Go BTS with Michael Rainey Jr.







In case you missed the big news from earlier this week, Power Book II: Ghost season 2 is officially in production! Now, Starz has gone ahead and promoted it.

If you head to the official Instagram for the show (see below), you can see a number of Stories from series star Michael Rainey Jr. Within those, he takes you behind the scenes of production and answers a number of questions from fans. He’s curious to learn, for example, what’s going to happen after the murder of Jabari during the season 1 finale. Meanwhile, he also discusses potential closure for the Tariq love triangle and how much he loved Tariq waiting for Tommy in the season 1 finale.

There aren’t many official details out there as of yet on Power Book II: Ghost season 2, but our hope is that we’ll see some of the aftermath of the finale almost right away. Maybe there is a time jump that happens at some point, but it’s going to be strange not seeing how Stansfield reacts immediately to one of its notable professors suddenly disappearing. With Jabari gone, Tariq will have a new-found sense of freedom to continue his CourseCorrect business — provided, of course, that Carrie doesn’t get a sense of what he’s really up to. She is apparently a former prosecutor, and that is something she could go back to!

At the moment, our feeling is that Ghost season 2 could premiere as early as late this year, but that metaphorical ball is in Starz’s court. All the cast and crew can do is go ahead and film the best season possible.

What do you want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 2?

