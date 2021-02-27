NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 12 video: Deeks, Kensi, and a shot







Tomorrow night’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 12 is going to revolve a lot around relationships — at least if some of the previews are to be believed.

Odds are, you’ve seen some teases already that show that Callen is going to locate Anna — and there have to be some consequences that come as a result of that. For the latest sneak peek below, meanwhile, the focus is instead on Deeks and Kesni. The two are doing everything that they can in order to start a family, and that includes Kensi taking hormone shots. This scene seems to be all about that. Deeks is nervous about having to administer a shot to his wife — he doesn’t want to cause her pain and he knows that this will.

With that being said, however, Kensi encourages him that this shot is one of the ways that they can plan for a future together. She supports him here much like she always does. The future may be scary, but they’ve taken on so many obstacles before! Just think in terms of one of the most-recent ones, as Eric Christian Olsen’s character was able to complete his training in order to become an NCIS Investigator. He now has an official title with the group and through that, the future is set. Now, they just have to see if their family dreams come true!

Are there still some other struggles coming for the two this season? We have to believe so. Remember that Kessler, for example, is still somewhere out there — knowing this show, this is not the sort of thing that they are going to abandon altogether. We’re going to see him resurface at some point, and it will probably be when these characters least expect it.

What do you think is coming for Deeks and Kensi on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 12?

