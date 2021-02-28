Is Shameless new tonight on Showtime? The latest season 11 news







Is Shameless new tonight on Showtime? For those interested in some more information, we’ve got that for you here!

Alas, we’re still in a position where we can’t exactly hand out great news. Once again, the dramedy is in repeats this weekend, with the silver lining being that this is the last week we’re going to see without a new Shameless on the air for a little while. If you haven’t gotten some of the details for what lies ahead on the show, we recommend that you head over to this link and check that out today.

Without further ado, though, let’s now get into sharing something new: Casting news! According to a report from Deadline, you are going to see The Flash / Firefly Lane actor Patrick Sabongui recur through the rest of the final season as Martin. Who is he? Per the character description, this guy is “a city slicker in a crisp suit; the landlord who has a run-in with Carl.”

What does this mean for the show overall? Maybe this is a sign that the Gallaghers could actually sell the family home, something that Lip first brought to the table on the most-recent episode of the series. If that happens, they all have to move elsewhere and perhaps Carl is stuck with some terrible landlord. Of course, it’s also possible that this is just some guy who Carl runs into on the job and, unfortunately, is stuck dealing with him for a little while. We’ve seen Carl have plenty of highs and lows already since becoming a cop.

While all of the hiatuses for this show have been very frustrating, there is still one nice silver lining to report on: There is a good chunk of the series left to air! While this is the final season, there’s a lot to be excited for before the sun finally sets.

