Is Shameless new tonight on Showtime? Season 11 episode 7 news







Is Shameless new tonight on Showtime? It clearly makes sense that you would want more Gallagher shenanigans. We’re in the final season, and we know that we’re inching closer to the end of the road. We’re also at a point right now where the lives of multiple characters are in great flux.

Unfortunately … we’ve got another hiatus again. AGAIN. We know that we just came off of one, but last week’s episode is a little bit on an island. Shameless is not going to return with new episodes, as frustrating as it is, until we get around to March 7. At that point, we at least know that the episodes will start airing more consecutively — that’s your reward for waiting so darn long.

So while you do wait, why not take a look at the official scoop for what lies ahead? We’ve got synopses for the next two episodes below…

Season 11 episode 7, “Two at a Biker Bar, One in a Lake” (March 7) – The Gallaghers disagree on the fate of their childhood home so a stranded Frank tries to get back to weigh in on the matter. Realizing that they have none, Ian and Mickey embark on a journey to find gay friends. Carl is upset after his night with Tish, and Debbie and Sandy have another visitor from Sandy’s past. Lip and Brad get ready to sell stolen bikes while Kevin has to think fast when he’s spotted riding a stolen chopper. Veronica hopes to pass the rent control bill with Liam’s help, but receives some unexpected news.

Season 11 episode 8, “Canceled” (March 14) – Frank and Liam compete in a renaming contest of the Dennis Hastert Middle School. Debbie has a day of zero responsibilities, while Ian and Mickey take on all the responsibility for Terry. Veronica is depressed about her mom moving so Kevin tries to cheer her up, all while planning a special surprise. Carl is put on vice squad, which is all fun and games, until it’s not. Lip has a close encounter with the law, which forces Lip and Tami to team up and sends Brad into a spiral.

So are we going to see Frank’s recent diagnosis come into play? Remember that he has alcoholic dementia, as revealed in this past episode. We don’t think it’s something that the show will lean heavily into right away, but instead introduce as more of a factor slowly over time. Be aware of it, but be prepared to be patient.

