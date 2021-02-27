When Calls the Heart season 8 premiere’s big ratings; early season 9 case







The first ratings are in for the When Calls the Heart season 8 premiere over at Hallmark Channel, and they tell us one thing above all else: There’s a big case to be made already for a season 9!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the drama managed to draw 3 million total viewers in the live+3 measurement for its premiere. (For those unaware, “live+3” means live viewers plus three days of delayed viewers.) This is enough for When Calls the Heart to have the most-watched episode of any original scripted series on basic cable so far this year. Impressive, no?

The most remarkable thing about this show is that it is managing to be so strong even in spite of what’s working against it. Typically, shows at this point in their run are starting to lose viewers in droves; Hearties are extremely loyal, and they are standing by the show even in an era of increased competition. Not even the dramatic exit of Lori Loughlin has hampered the series to some big degree; it keeps chugging along, and we have to think that Hallmark is interested, at least in theory, with bringing the show back for more.

Of course, if you are a longtime When Calls the Heart viewer, you are probably familiar already with how long the network can take to announce their renewals. There is no immediate hurry to make it happen, and it’s our feeling that news will come out at some point over the next few months. Given that there was no public proclamation that this would be the final season going into things, we have to imagine that there is at least a hope for more.

We’ll keep track of the ratings for the remainder of the season; it’s a good thing to track with any show that’s had this long of a run.

