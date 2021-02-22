When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 2 promo: Elizabeth’s challenge







When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 2 is poised to air on Hallmark Channel this Sunday, and for Elizabeth, she finds herself facing more tough situations than ever.

Obviously, front and center here remains who she is going to choose between Lucas and Nathan. All signs point to her figuring it out this season, and hopefully, that moment comes sooner rather than later. While we know that there are some people out there frustrated and wishing that she’d just make up her mind already, we understand why she hasn’t. This isn’t the sort of decision you want to regret, and she is looking at two great men who each bring something fantastic to the table. It you’re going to make a choice, it’s better that you only have to make it once.

The other problem that is clear to her at the moment is the presence of Lucas’ mother, who certainly feels as though she is quite intimidating. Does she have Elizabeth doubting herself as a writer? It certainly feels that way based on the promo. She’s going to need a little bit of encouragement, and of course we do wonder whether or not this will impact her romantic choice in the end. Helen is wise enough to know what’s going on with her son, so she is going to be presenting a little bit of her own input there, as well.

In the end, Lucas tries to tell Elizabeth that his mother’s bark is worse than her bite, but is that really the case? It’s easy for Lucas to say something like this, given that he has his own, separate relationship with her. He’s also been around her for most of his life, so it’s easier for him to be used to her behavior. From the outside looking in, she could be very much terrifying.

