Is MacGyver new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 10 & beyond







Is MacGyver new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll be taking a look at that question — plus, getting more insight on what’s next.

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way. There is no new installment coming on the network. This marks the first time in weeks that the Lucas Till drama is off the air but rest assured, there are some good things coming when the series returns. The March 5 episode, for example, is going to feature the return of a familiar face in Murdoc! You haven’t seen in in a while, but he’s certainly up to some devious stuff once more — probably to the surprise of no one out there.

For those curious for more information on this, plus also the episode that follows, take a look at the attached synopses below…

Season 5 episode 10, “Diamond + Quake + Carbon + Comms + Tower” – While on a mission to hunt down a Codex lead, Mac and the team discover Murdoc (David Dastmalchian) hacked their comms and has recorded them for months. Now, Mac and the team must stop Murdoc, who is working with Andrews (Joe Pantoliano), as they plot to kill thousands and reveal each Phoenix member’s most-guarded secrets, on MACGYVER, Friday, March 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 5 episode 11, “C8H7CIO + Nano-Trackers + Resistance + Maldives + Mind Games” – Mac and Riley head overseas together to prevent a governmental collapse and inadvertently inhale new deadly microscopic technology, on MACGYVER, Friday, March 12 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

For those who love Mac and Riley, we have a feeling that the second episode will be of particular interest. The show has established now that there are certainly some feelings there on Riley’s part — though what she chooses to do with them still very much remains to be seen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to MacGyver right now

What do you want to see when it comes to MacGyver season 5 episode 10?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, remember to then also stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







