MacGyver season 5 episode 10 return date: Murdoc returns!

We know that there are a lot of people out there who have been eager to see Murdoc on the show again for a long time, and it makes sense. This character is one of MacGyver’s greatest foes, and any time we get to see him is an absolute treat. We know that it’s not always an easy thing to pull off; David Dastmalchian is an incredibly-busy guy, and you also need to find the right story that works for this character.

So what makes episode 10 (airing on March 5) so notable? Well, not only does it feature the return of Murdoc, but also more problems when it comes to Codex. As if one adversary wasn’t enough for the Phoenix Foundation, it turns out that there is a lot they’ll be dealing with all at one time.

For more details, be sure to check out the full MacGyver season 5 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Diamond + Quake + Carbon + Comms + Tower” – While on a mission to hunt down a Codex lead, Mac and the team discover Murdoc (David Dastmalchian) hacked their comms and has recorded them for months. Now, Mac and the team must stop Murdoc, who is working with Andrews (Joe Pantoliano), as they plot to kill thousands and reveal each Phoenix member’s most-guarded secrets, on MACGYVER, Friday, March 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

For those curious, this is one of the episodes that was filmed after the start of the pandemic — the majority of the episodes you’ve seen so far were actually shot a year ago. We’re excited to see the direction of the story, and also how the writers are planning to throw Murdoc back into the story again. Given how evil this guy is, you have to imagine that they won’t want him gone from the equation for too long … right?

