SEAL Team season 4 episode 9 spoilers: New details about ‘Reckoning’







SEAL Team season 4 episode 9 is going to be the second episode for the show following its current hiatus, and it indicates another arc is coming.

When the series returns to CBS on March 3, it is going to deliver a story that will feel both familiar and different. You will see Jason back with Bravo on a new mission, but it is one where he is no longer the man fully in charge. Ray Perry now out-ranks him, and we feel like that within itself is going to produce some interesting developments and surprises. Some of these developments will play out in “Reckoning” on March 10 — not only that, but Bravo is going to run into a few surprises when it comes to their target.

Want to get a few more details all about the road ahead? Then we suggest that you simply check out the full SEAL Team season 4 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Reckoning” – As Ray continues to lead the mission in Syria, the stakes grow higher when members of Bravo team learn the truth about their target, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, March 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We are curious through this arc to explore the Ray/Jason relationship further within this context — it may not be a transition that David Boreanaz’s character is able to make right away. It’s a pretty steep jump that he is trying to take here to where he has to listen to the orders of someone else. The two are friends, but there are often some unwritten rules and expectations for a friendship. Having the two change their positioning here in the military could rewrite a lot of their future.

We’ll see if the Syria mission wraps up in this episode, though personally, we wouldn’t be shocked if it plays a big role in many episodes coming up.

