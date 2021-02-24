





Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Are you ready to dive back into the world of Bravo once more? We’ve got some information on that within this piece, but also a look towards whatever lies ahead.

For now, though, let’s kick things off with a dose of bad news: There is no new episode airing on the network tonight. We’re in the midst of a brief, one-week hiatus — we know that it’s frustrating given all the breaks as of late, but in general CBS is airing a ton of repeats this week. Clearly, they are trying to save as much of their programming as possible until we get around to March.

Now that we’ve spelled that out, let’s go ahead and share some of the first details on SEAL Team season 4 episode 8, which is entitled “Cover for Action” and is airing on March 3:

“Cover for Action” – When Jason returns to Bravo, tensions rise as Ray outranks him on a mission to recover military drones in Syria. Also, Sonny receives surprising news from Texas, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, March 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

To us, there are two main points of excitement entering this episode. First and foremost, it’s going to be thrilled to see Jason Hayes back at work! We’ve been waiting for a while to see him be back at Bravo, and he’s entering it now with a renewed sense of confidence. He understands more than ever that this is where he’s meant to be.

Yet, there’s also something fascinating that comes from seeing him and Ray interact now. Jason’s been used to being the one giving the orders, so what happens when the tables are turned a little? The more twists and turns, the better off this show is going to be.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 4 episode 8?

Are you sad that the series isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, be sure to come back around — there are some other updates coming. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







